James Conner Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will take on the seventh-ranked rushing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (90 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Conner a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

James Conner Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.94

65.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.17

21.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner Fantasy Performance

Conner has compiled 25.3 fantasy points in 2025 (8.4 per game), which ranks him 24th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 95 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Conner toted the ball nine times for 22 yards (2.4 yards per carry) with three catches (on four targets) for 15 yards as a receiver, good for 3.7 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Four players have caught a TD pass versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Seattle has not allowed a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

