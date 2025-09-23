James Conner Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will take on the seventh-ranked rushing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (90 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Is Conner a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.
James Conner Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Game Date: September 25, 2025
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5
- Projected Rushing Yards: 65.94
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51
- Projected Receiving Yards: 21.17
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11
Projections provided by numberFire
Conner Fantasy Performance
- Conner has compiled 25.3 fantasy points in 2025 (8.4 per game), which ranks him 24th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 95 player in fantasy football.
- Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Conner toted the ball nine times for 22 yards (2.4 yards per carry) with three catches (on four targets) for 15 yards as a receiver, good for 3.7 fantasy points.
Seahawks Defensive Performance
- No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Seattle this season.
- The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.
- Seattle has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.
- The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.
- Seattle has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.
- A total of Four players have caught a TD pass versus the Seahawks this season.
- Seattle has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.
- The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.
- Seattle has not allowed a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.
