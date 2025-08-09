Jalen Nailor 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jalen Nailor Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Nailor's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 77.0 199 66 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 62.7 173 69

Jalen Nailor 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Green Bay Packers, Nailor put up a season-high 14.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 81 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 8.1 1 1 21 1 Week 2 49ers 11.4 4 3 54 1 Week 3 Texans 9.4 4 3 31 1 Week 4 @Packers 1.1 2 1 31 0 Week 7 Lions 7.6 5 4 76 0 Week 8 @Rams 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 9 Colts 6.7 1 1 7 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jalen Nailor vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.5% of the time while running the ball 45.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Nailor's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jalen Nailor 42 28 414 6 7 Justin Jefferson 154 103 1533 10 25 Jordan Addison 99 63 875 9 17 T.J. Hockenson 62 41 455 0 8

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Nailor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.