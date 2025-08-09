Jalen Nailor 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jalen Nailor Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Nailor's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|77.0
|199
|66
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.7
|173
|69
Jalen Nailor 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 17 versus the Green Bay Packers, Nailor put up a season-high 14.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 81 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|8.1
|1
|1
|21
|1
|Week 2
|49ers
|11.4
|4
|3
|54
|1
|Week 3
|Texans
|9.4
|4
|3
|31
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|1.1
|2
|1
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Lions
|7.6
|5
|4
|76
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|1.6
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6.7
|1
|1
|7
|1
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jalen Nailor vs. Other Vikings Receivers
The Vikings, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.5% of the time while running the ball 45.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Nailor's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jalen Nailor
|42
|28
|414
|6
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|154
|103
|1533
|10
|25
|Jordan Addison
|99
|63
|875
|9
|17
|T.J. Hockenson
|62
|41
|455
|0
|8
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Jalen Nailor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.