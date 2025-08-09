FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jalen Nailor 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jalen Nailor 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Jalen Nailor Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Nailor's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points77.019966
2025 Projected Fantasy Points62.717369

Jalen Nailor 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 17 versus the Green Bay Packers, Nailor put up a season-high 14.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 81 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Giants8.111211
Week 249ers11.443541
Week 3Texans9.443311
Week 4@Packers1.121310
Week 7Lions7.654760
Week 8@Rams1.642160
Week 9Colts6.71171

Jalen Nailor vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 54.5% of the time while running the ball 45.5% of the time. Here's a look at how Nailor's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jalen Nailor422841467
Justin Jefferson15410315331025
Jordan Addison9963875917
T.J. Hockenson624145508

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Nailor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

