Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (213.0 yards conceded per game).

With Hurts' next game versus the Buccaneers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jalen Hurts Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Passing Yards: 204.00

204.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.08

1.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.87

36.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.74

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fifth with 21.6 fantasy points per game (64.8 total points). He is sixth in fantasy points among all players.

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, Hurts connected on 65.6% of his passes for 226 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions with 40 rushing yards and one TD on the ground, good for 29.0 fantasy points.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

