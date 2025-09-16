Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (147 yards conceded per game).

Considering Hurts for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Rams? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jalen Hurts Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.5

18.5 Projected Passing Yards: 189.78

189.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.07

1.07 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.20

41.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

With 35.8 fantasy points in 2025 (17.9 per game), Hurts is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 17th overall.

In two games this season, Hurts has accumulated 253 passing yards (34-of-45) with zero passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 35.8 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 77 yards rushing on 23 carries with three touchdowns.

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts completed 68.2% of his passes for 101 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions with 15 rushing yards and one TD on the ground, good for 11.5 fantasy points.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

Los Angeles' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of One player has hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

No player has collected over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to score a rushing touchdown in a game this season.

