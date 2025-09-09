Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs -- whose pass defense was ranked 18th in the NFL last season (218.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hurts worth considering for his upcoming game against the Chiefs? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Jalen Hurts Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.4

19.4 Projected Passing Yards: 201.81

201.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.06

1.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.58

46.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.68

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked eighth at his position and 10th overall, Hurts picked up 315 fantasy points (21 per game) last year.

In his one game this season, Hurts accumulated 24.3 fantasy points. He finished 19-of-23 for 152 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions and has rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries with two TDs.

Hurts accumulated 35.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-20 (80%), 236 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 37 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 8 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 3 versus the Washington Commanders -- Hurts finished with 33.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 20-of-28 (71.4%), 246 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 16 yards, 3 TDs.

Hurts accumulated 4.5 fantasy points -- 1-of-4 (25%), 11 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 41 yards -- in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, in his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 3 versus the New Orleans Saints), Hurts finished with 10.9 fantasy points -- 29-of-38 (76.3%), 311 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 8 carries, 25 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Against Kansas City last year, two players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Chiefs last year.

Against Kansas City last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Chiefs last year, only one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Kansas City let only three players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Chiefs gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Kansas City last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Chiefs allowed only one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Kansas City allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Chiefs allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last season.

