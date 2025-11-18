Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 30th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (249.9 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Hurts worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Cowboys? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Hurts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jalen Hurts Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.1

19.1 Projected Passing Yards: 212.53

212.53 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.20

26.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

With 200.2 fantasy points this season (20 per game), Hurts is the sixth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks eighth among all players.

During his last three games, Hurts has piled up 497 passing yards (44-of-74) for five passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 51.9 fantasy points (17.3 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 80 yards rushing on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Hurts has compiled 1,106 passing yards (87-of-130) with nine TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 96.5 fantasy points (19.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 83 yards rushing on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

The high point of Hurts' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, when he tallied 29.0 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts disappointed his fantasy managers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, when he mustered only 11.5 fantasy points -- 15-of-22 (68.2%), 101 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 15 yards, 1 TD. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Five players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.