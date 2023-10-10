Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers will be up against the seventh-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (190.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Meyers vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.12

8.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.55

63.55 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers has produced 45.4 fantasy points in 2023 (11.4 per game), which ranks him 21st at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 74 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Meyers has amassed 193 yards and one score on 16 catches (26 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 25.3 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Meyers' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Denver Broncos, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 20.1 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, when he managed only 3.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New England has allowed two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Patriots have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

New England has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Patriots this season.

New England has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this season.

