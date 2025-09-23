Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 4 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Chicago Bears, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (247.7 yards allowed per game).

Jakobi Meyers Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.14

70.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers has produced 22.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.6 per game), which ranks him 30th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 118 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Meyers put up 6.3 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on four targets for 63 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Chicago has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of Six players have caught a TD pass versus the Bears this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Chicago this year.

The Bears' defense has not allowed a player to put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Bears have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

