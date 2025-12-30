Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Tennessee Titans, who have the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (229 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Meyers worth considering for his next matchup versus the Titans? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Meyers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jakobi Meyers Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.74

56.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Meyers is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player (154th overall), putting up 96.4 total fantasy points (6.4 per game).

During his last three games Meyers has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 94 yards and zero TDs, leading to 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game) during that stretch.

Meyers has been targeted 27 times, with 19 receptions for 187 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Meyers' fantasy season came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, when he compiled 15.3 fantasy points with three rushing yards on one carry. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in six balls (on six targets) for 90 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers had his worst game of the season last week against the Indianapolis Colts, when he put up just 1.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has conceded over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only three opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Titans have given up a touchdown catch by 25 players this year.

Tennessee has given up at least two receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Titans have allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Titans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.