Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Wideout Jakobi Meyers faces a matchup versus the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league (219.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Meyers worth considering for his upcoming game against the Titans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Thinking about playing Meyers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jakobi Meyers Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.78

50.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

With 56.7 fantasy points in 2025 (5.7 per game), Meyers is the 47th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 174th overall.

In his last three games, Meyers has totaled 94 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 12 catches (16 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 9.4 (3.1 per game) during that period.

Meyers has compiled 18.7 total fantasy points (3.7 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 19 balls (on 27 targets) for 187 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy season was last week's performance against the Arizona Cardinals, when he tallied 11.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Titans this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed just one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed just two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Tennessee has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.