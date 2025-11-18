Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Wideout Jakobi Meyers faces a matchup against the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league (221.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Meyers' next game versus the Cardinals, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jakobi Meyers Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals

Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.92

47.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Meyers is currently the 57th-ranked fantasy player (198th overall), tallying 45.7 total fantasy points (5.1 per game).

During his last three games Meyers has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 94 yards and zero TDs, leading to 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game) during that period.

Meyers has produced 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 27 targets into 19 catches for 187 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Meyers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the New England Patriots, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 9.7 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 97 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, hauling in four passes on six targets for 23 yards (2.3 fantasy points).

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least three passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown catch by 11 players this year.

Just two players have caught more than one TD pass against Arizona this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this season.

