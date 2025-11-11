Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fifth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (174.2 yards allowed per game).

With Meyers' next game versus the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Jakobi Meyers Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.47

52.47 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

With 39.3 fantasy points in 2025 (4.9 per game), Meyers is the 61st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 200th overall.

In his last three games, Meyers has amassed 9.4 total fantasy points (3.1 per game), catching 12 balls (on 16 targets) for 94 yards and zero touchdowns.

Meyers has produced 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 27 targets into 19 catches for 187 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Meyers' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he posted 9.7 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers had his worst performance of the season in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he posted just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Chargers have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD passes to just one opposing QB this season.

The Chargers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

