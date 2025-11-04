Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers will take on the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Denver Broncos (186.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Jakobi Meyers Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos Game Date: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.69

46.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

With 35.2 fantasy points this season (5.0 per game), Meyers is the 60th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 200th among all players.

During his last three games Meyers has been targeted 16 times, with 12 receptions for 94 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 9.4 fantasy points (3.1 per game) during that stretch.

Meyers has been targeted 27 times, with 19 receptions for 187 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Meyers' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the New England Patriots, when he tallied 9.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jakobi Meyers had his worst game of the season last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Denver has allowed two players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Broncos have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Denver has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Broncos have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

