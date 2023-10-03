Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Carolina Panthers and their 27th-ranked run defense (136.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Gibbs a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Panthers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Gibbs vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.33

9.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.12

39.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.79

23.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

With 24.9 fantasy points in 2023 (6.2 per game), Gibbs is the 32nd-ranked player at the RB position and 118th among all players.

During his last three games, Gibbs has 18.9 total fantasy points (6.3 per game), carrying the ball 32 times for 137 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 52 yards on 12 catches (16 targets).

The highlight of Gibbs' fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, when he racked up 8.2 fantasy points with 80 rushing yards on 17 carries. As a receiver, he reeled in one ball (on two targets) for two yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs' game against the Green Bay Packers last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 5.1 fantasy points. He rushed for 40 yards on eight carries on the day with four catches for 11 yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Carolina has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing QB has passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Carolina has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Panthers this season.

