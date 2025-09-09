Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will meet the Chicago Bears -- whose run defense was ranked 28th in the NFL last year (136.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Gibbs a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Bears? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.31

74.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.90

27.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his one game so far this year, Gibbs had 19 rushing yards on nine attempts and zero touchdowns, and 31 receiving yards on 10 catches (10 targets), ending up with 5.0 fantasy points.

In Week 18 last season against the Minnesota Vikings, Gibbs posted a season-high of 41.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 23 carries, 139 yards, 3 TDs; 5 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 2 versus the Washington Commanders -- Gibbs picked up 29.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 105 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 70 yards.

In Week 13 versus the Chicago Bears, Gibbs posted a season-low 8.4 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 9 carries, 87 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Gibbs picked up 9.1 points (12 carries, 63 yards; 3 receptions, 28 yards) in Week 6 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago gave up over 300 passing yards to four QBs last year.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bears last year.

In the passing game, Chicago allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Bears surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Chicago allowed over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bears gave up a touchdown reception to 14 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Chicago allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Bears allowed more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

On the ground, Chicago allowed 18 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Just two players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Bears last year.

