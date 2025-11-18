Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 12 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will meet the New York Giants, who have the 30th-ranked rushing defense in the league (149.9 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Gibbs, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Giants.

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants

Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.02

78.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.78

0.78 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.91

29.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fourth with 16.7 fantasy points per game (166.6 total points). He is 16th in fantasy points among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Gibbs has generated 52.6 fantasy points (17.5 per game) as he's run for 206 yards and scored two touchdowns on 36 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 140 yards on 11 grabs (15 targets) with one TDs.

Gibbs has generated 92.9 fantasy points (18.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 407 yards with four touchdowns on 70 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 222 yards on 15 receptions (20 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Gibbs' fantasy season was a Week 10 outburst against the Washington Commanders, when he put up 35.2 fantasy points (15 receptions, 142 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs' matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 2.8 fantasy points. He ran for 25 yards on nine carries on the day with three catches for three yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Giants have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Only two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

The Giants have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

