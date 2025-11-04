Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Washington Commanders, who have the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the league (124.2 yards allowed per game).

With Gibbs' next game against the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Gibbs this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jahmyr Gibbs Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.25

78.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.77

0.77 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.10

27.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

With 116.8 fantasy points in 2025 (14.6 per game), Gibbs is the eighth-ranked player at the RB position and 29th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Gibbs has amassed 43.1 fantasy points (14.4 per game) as he's rushed for 226 yards and scored two touchdowns on 43 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 85 yards on seven grabs (eight targets).

Gibbs has delivered 73.5 total fantasy points (14.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 70 times for 371 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 124 yards on 11 receptions (12 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Gibbs' fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he put up 33.8 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 17 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahmyr Gibbs disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings last week, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed four players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of six players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Commanders this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.