Jahmyr Gibbs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jahmyr Gibbs put up 289.9 fantasy points last season, fourth among all NFL running backs. The Detroit Lions RB is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
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Jahmyr Gibbs Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Gibbs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|255.4
|12
|3
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|254.1
|16
|1
Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Gibbs finished with 44.4 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs; 11 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 against the New York Giants. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Packers
|5.0
|9
|19
|0
|10
|10
|0
|50
|Week 2
|Bears
|16.4
|12
|94
|1
|3
|3
|0
|104
|Week 3
|@Ravens
|21.9
|22
|67
|2
|6
|5
|0
|99
|Week 4
|Browns
|15.7
|15
|91
|1
|2
|2
|0
|97
|Week 5
|@Bengals
|14.7
|12
|54
|0
|2
|2
|1
|87
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|6.5
|17
|65
|0
|2
|1
|0
|65
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|33.8
|17
|136
|2
|3
|3
|0
|218
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Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Other Lions Rushers
The Lions ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Gibbs' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|243
|1,223
|13
|51
|5.0
|Isiah Pacheco
|118
|462
|1
|18
|3.9
|Jared Goff
|19
|45
|0
|3
|2.4
|Trayveon Williams
|10
|36
|0
|0
|3.6
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