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Jahmyr Gibbs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jahmyr Gibbs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jahmyr Gibbs put up 289.9 fantasy points last season, fourth among all NFL running backs. The Detroit Lions RB is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Jahmyr Gibbs Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Gibbs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points255.4123
2026 Projected Fantasy Points254.1161

Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Gibbs finished with 44.4 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs; 11 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 against the New York Giants. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Packers5.091901010050
Week 2Bears16.412941330104
Week 3@Ravens21.92267265099
Week 4Browns15.71591122097
Week 5@Bengals14.71254022187
Week 6@Chiefs6.51765021065
Week 7Buccaneers33.8171362330218

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Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Gibbs' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jahmyr Gibbs2431,22313515.0
Isiah Pacheco1184621183.9
Jared Goff1945032.4
Trayveon Williams1036003.6

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Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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