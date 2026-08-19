Jahmyr Gibbs 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jahmyr Gibbs put up 289.9 fantasy points last season, fourth among all NFL running backs. The Detroit Lions RB is currently the most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Jahmyr Gibbs Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Gibbs' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 255.4 12 3 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 254.1 16 1

Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Gibbs finished with 44.4 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs; 11 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 12 against the New York Giants. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Packers 5.0 9 19 0 10 10 0 50 Week 2 Bears 16.4 12 94 1 3 3 0 104 Week 3 @Ravens 21.9 22 67 2 6 5 0 99 Week 4 Browns 15.7 15 91 1 2 2 0 97 Week 5 @Bengals 14.7 12 54 0 2 2 1 87 Week 6 @Chiefs 6.5 17 65 0 2 1 0 65 Week 7 Buccaneers 33.8 17 136 2 3 3 0 218 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Gibbs' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jahmyr Gibbs 243 1,223 13 51 5.0 Isiah Pacheco 118 462 1 18 3.9 Jared Goff 19 45 0 3 2.4 Trayveon Williams 10 36 0 0 3.6

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Want more data and analysis on Jahmyr Gibbs? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.