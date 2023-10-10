Jahan Dotson Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Jahan Dotson and the Washington Commanders will face the Atlanta Falcons and their eighth-ranked passing defense (190.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Dotson's next game versus the Falcons, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Dotson vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.56

5.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.18

42.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Dotson Fantasy Performance

Dotson has produced 20 fantasy points in 2023 (four per game), which ranks him 67th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 169 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Dotson has been targeted 18 times, with nine receptions for 78 yards and one TD, leading to 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Dotson's fantasy campaign was a Week 4 performance versus the Philadelphia Eagles, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 8.7 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed four balls (on nine targets) for 27 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahan Dotson let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, when he mustered only 2.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown catch by six players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Atlanta this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Falcons this season.

