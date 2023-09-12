Jahan Dotson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson will take on the team with last year's 12th-ranked pass defense, the Denver Broncos (210.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Dotson for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you below.

Dotson vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.60

5.60 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.99

43.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Dotson 2022 Fantasy Performance

Dotson was 43rd at his position, and 124th overall, with 95.6 fantasy points (8.0 per game) last year.

Dotson picked up 4.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 40 yards receiving, on five catches (seven targets), and zero touchdowns.

In Week 15 last year against the New York Giants, Dotson put up a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 105 yards and one touchdown.

Dotson's 15.0 fantasy points in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- three receptions, 40 yards and two touchdowns -- were his second-highest amount last season.

Dotson accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 10 yards, on eight targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver gave up over 300 passing yards to three QBs last year.

The Broncos allowed at least one passing touchdown to 11 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Denver allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Broncos allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Denver let six players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Broncos allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Denver allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Broncos allowed five players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Denver allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Broncos last year.

