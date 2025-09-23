Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt faces a matchup against the 10th-ranked run defense in the league (96.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Washington Commanders take on the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Croskey-Merritt, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Falcons.

Thinking about playing Croskey-Merritt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.95

34.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.37

11.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

Croskey-Merritt is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (97th overall), tallying 25.0 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Croskey-Merritt toted the ball eight times for 26 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for five yards as a receiver, good for 9.1 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

A total of Two players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jacory Croskey-Merritt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.