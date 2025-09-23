FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt faces a matchup against the 10th-ranked run defense in the league (96.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Washington Commanders take on the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Croskey-Merritt, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Falcons.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

  • Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
  • Game Date: September 28, 2025
  • Game Time: 1 p.m.
  • Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6
  • PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4
  • Projected Rushing Yards: 34.95
  • Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25
  • Projected Receiving Yards: 11.37
  • Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

  • Croskey-Merritt is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (97th overall), tallying 25.0 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).
  • Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, Croskey-Merritt toted the ball eight times for 26 yards (3.3 yards per carry) with one catch (on one target) for five yards as a receiver, good for 9.1 fantasy points.

Falcons Defensive Performance

  • Atlanta has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.
  • The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this year.
  • A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs against Atlanta this season.
  • The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.
  • No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.
  • A total of Two players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons this year.
  • Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.
  • The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.
  • A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Atlanta this season.
  • The Falcons have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

