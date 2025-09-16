Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders
In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league (70.5 yards conceded per game).
With Croskey-Merritt's next game against the Raiders, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Date: September 21, 2025
- Game Time: 1 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4
- Projected Rushing Yards: 33.42
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22
- Projected Receiving Yards: 4.12
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02
Projections provided by numberFire
Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance
- Among players at the RB position, Croskey-Merritt is currently the 29th-ranked player in fantasy (117th overall), with 15.9 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).
- In two games this year, Croskey-Merritt has totaled 15.9 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 99 yards and scored one touchdown on 14 carries.
- Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Croskey-Merritt carried four times for 17 yards (4.3 yards per carry), good for 1.7 fantasy points.
Raiders Defensive Performance
- Las Vegas has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.
- A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.
- Las Vegas has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.
- The Raiders have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.
- Las Vegas has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.
- A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Raiders this year.
- Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.
- The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.
- No player has run for a TD versus Las Vegas this season.
