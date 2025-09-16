Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league (70.5 yards conceded per game).

With Croskey-Merritt's next game against the Raiders, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Commanders vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.42

33.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.12

4.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Croskey-Merritt is currently the 29th-ranked player in fantasy (117th overall), with 15.9 total fantasy points (8.0 per game).

In two games this year, Croskey-Merritt has totaled 15.9 fantasy points, as he's rushed for 99 yards and scored one touchdown on 14 carries.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Croskey-Merritt carried four times for 17 yards (4.3 yards per carry), good for 1.7 fantasy points.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Las Vegas has allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Three players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

No player has run for a TD versus Las Vegas this season.

