Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a matchup against the 26th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (139.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

For more information on Croskey-Merritt, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.76

58.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.57

11.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

With 73.3 fantasy points in 2025 (7.3 per game), Croskey-Merritt is the 25th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 95th overall.

In his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has put up 9.6 fantasy points (3.2 per game), rushing for 93 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 32 carries.

Croskey-Merritt has put up 17.6 fantasy points (3.5 per game) during his last five games, running for 187 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 62 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with nine yards on three grabs (five targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he caught two balls on two targets for 39 yards, good for 25.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jacory Croskey-Merritt let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, when he managed only 1.7 fantasy points (4 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Dolphins have allowed just two players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Miami has allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jacory Croskey-Merritt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.