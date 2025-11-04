Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders will play the Detroit Lions and their 10th-ranked rushing defense (94.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Croskey-Merritt worth a look for his next game against the Lions? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.18

54.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.68

14.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

With 70.3 fantasy points this season (7.8 per game), Croskey-Merritt is the 26th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 93rd among all players.

During his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has delivered 9.8 total fantasy points (3.3 per game), rushing the ball 34 times for 96 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on two yards on two receptions (four targets).

Croskey-Merritt has generated 39.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 268 yards with two touchdowns on 65 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 48 yards on five grabs (seven targets).

The peak of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, when he compiled 25.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 111 rushing yards on 14 carries (7.9 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Jacory Croskey-Merritt let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, when he mustered only 1.7 fantasy points (4 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of 12 players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Detroit this season.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

