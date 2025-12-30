Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 17th-ranked passing defense (215.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Brissett a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Brissett this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacoby Brissett Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Passing Yards: 236.06

236.06 Projected Passing TDs: 1.21

1.21 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.06

14.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Brissett Fantasy Performance

With 211.8 fantasy points in 2025 (16.3 per game), Brissett is the 17th-ranked player at the QB position and 28th among all players.

Over his last three games, Brissett has tallied 47.7 fantasy points (15.9 per game), as he's racked up 664 yards on 64-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 11 rushing yards on four carries.

Brissett has generated 86.3 fantasy points (17.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,236 yards on 118-of-192 passing, with 10 touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 49 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The highlight of Brissett's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, when he tallied 24.8 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Rams Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed four players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed a TD reception by 22 players this season.

Only two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have allowed only three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jacoby Brissett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.