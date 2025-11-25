Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (243.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Arizona Cardinals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Brissett for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Buccaneers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jacoby Brissett Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 Projected Passing Yards: 221.14

221.14 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.27

13.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Brissett Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Brissett is currently the 25th-ranked player in fantasy (44th overall), with 125.5 total fantasy points (15.7 per game).

During his last three games, Brissett has accumulated 1,027 passing yards (102-of-150) for five passing TDs with two picks, leading to 60.0 fantasy points (20.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 49 yards rushing on nine carries.

Brissett has connected on 148-of-217 throws for 1,567 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 104.6 total fantasy points (20.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 79 rushing yards on 20 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Brissett's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, as he tallied 24.8 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this year.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown versus Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

