Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 26th-ranked passing defense (236.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Brissett a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Jacoby Brissett Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 223.99

223.99 Projected Passing TDs: 1.36

1.36 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.01

11.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Brissett Fantasy Performance

Brissett is the 28th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 53rd overall, as he has tallied 106.8 total fantasy points (15.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Brissett has put up 66.1 fantasy points (22.0 per game), as he's compiled 971 yards on 90-of-132 passing with six touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 33 rushing yards on 11 carries with one TD.

Brissett has compiled 1,570 passing yards (142-of-212) with 10 TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 106.6 fantasy points (21.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 78 yards rushing on 20 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Brissett's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, as he tallied 24.8 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have allowed just two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of five players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Jaguars this year.

Only two players have caught more than one TD pass against Jacksonville this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Jaguars have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

