Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a matchup against the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (228.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Arizona Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Jacoby Brissett Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 222.36

222.36 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.42

16.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Brissett Fantasy Performance

With 84.9 fantasy points in 2025 (14.2 per game), Brissett is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 75th overall.

Over his last three games, Brissett has generated 64.0 fantasy points (21.3 per game), as he's amassed 798 yards on 68-of-111 passing with six touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 61 rushing yards on 15 carries with one TD.

Brissett has completed 95-of-156 passes for 1,118 yards, with eight touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 84.7 total fantasy points (16.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 80 rushing yards on 18 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Brissett's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, as he posted 24.8 fantasy points by passing for 261 yards and two passing touchdowns with zero picks.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed just two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The 49ers have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

