Jacoby Brissett 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacoby Brissett -- the New England Patriots quarterback -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jacoby Brissett Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brissett's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 22.9 362 52 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 108.6 129 34

Jacoby Brissett 2023 Game-by-Game

See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 15 @Rams 13.9 8-for-10 124 2 0 0 Week 16 @Jets 9.0 10-for-13 100 1 0 0

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots Receiving Corps

Brissett averaged 112.0 passing yards per outing and completed three touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Brissett's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Demario Douglas 79 49 561 0 4 K.J. Osborn 75 48 540 3 10 Hunter Henry 61 42 419 6 6

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Jacoby Brissett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.