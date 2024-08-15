menu item
NFL

Jacoby Brissett 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jacoby Brissett 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacoby Brissett -- the New England Patriots quarterback -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Jacoby Brissett Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Brissett's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points22.936252
2024 Projected Fantasy Points108.612934

Jacoby Brissett 2023 Game-by-Game

See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 15@Rams13.98-for-10124200
Week 16@Jets9.010-for-13100100

Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots Receiving Corps

Brissett averaged 112.0 passing yards per outing and completed three touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Brissett's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Demario Douglas794956104
K.J. Osborn7548540310
Hunter Henry614241966

Want more data and analysis on Jacoby Brissett? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

