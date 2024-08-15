Jacoby Brissett 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacoby Brissett -- the New England Patriots quarterback -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2024, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him here.
Jacoby Brissett Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Brissett's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|22.9
|362
|52
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|108.6
|129
|34
Jacoby Brissett 2023 Game-by-Game
See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 15
|@Rams
|13.9
|8-for-10
|124
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Jets
|9.0
|10-for-13
|100
|1
|0
|0
Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots Receiving Corps
Brissett averaged 112.0 passing yards per outing and completed three touchdowns last season. Here's a look at how a few of Brissett's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Demario Douglas
|79
|49
|561
|0
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|75
|48
|540
|3
|10
|Hunter Henry
|61
|42
|419
|6
|6
