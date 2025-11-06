Jacksonville State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks taking on the UTEP Miners.

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Jacksonville State: (-110) | UTEP: (-106)

Jacksonville State: (-110) | UTEP: (-106) Spread: Jacksonville State: -1.5 (-102) | UTEP: +1.5 (-120)

Jacksonville State: -1.5 (-102) | UTEP: +1.5 (-120) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has beaten the spread three times in eight games.

Jacksonville State has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Jacksonville State has played eight games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

UTEP has posted two wins against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, UTEP has one win ATS (1-4) this year.

This season, three of UTEP's seven games have gone over the point total.

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (60.4%)

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Point Spread

Jacksonville State is favored by 1.5 points over UTEP. Jacksonville State is -102 to cover the spread, with UTEP being -120.

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Over/Under

The over/under for the Jacksonville State versus UTEP game on Nov. 8 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Moneyline

UTEP is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Jacksonville State is a -110 favorite.

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Jacksonville State 29.9 68 25.9 67 55.5 8 UTEP 20.9 119 25.3 63 50.2 8

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Stadium: Sun Bowl

