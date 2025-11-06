FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Jacksonville State Gamecocks taking on the UTEP Miners.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Jacksonville State: (-110) | UTEP: (-106)
  • Spread: Jacksonville State: -1.5 (-102) | UTEP: +1.5 (-120)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State has beaten the spread three times in eight games.
  • Jacksonville State has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Jacksonville State has played eight games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
  • UTEP has posted two wins against the spread this season.
  • As a 1.5-point underdog or more, UTEP has one win ATS (1-4) this year.
  • This season, three of UTEP's seven games have gone over the point total.

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (60.4%)

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Point Spread

Jacksonville State is favored by 1.5 points over UTEP. Jacksonville State is -102 to cover the spread, with UTEP being -120.

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Over/Under

The over/under for the Jacksonville State versus UTEP game on Nov. 8 has been set at 49.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Jacksonville State vs UTEP Moneyline

UTEP is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Jacksonville State is a -110 favorite.

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Jacksonville State29.96825.96755.58
UTEP20.911925.36350.28

Jacksonville State vs. UTEP Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Game time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: El Paso, Texas
  • Stadium: Sun Bowl

Check out even more in-depth Jacksonville State vs. UTEP analysis on FanDuel Research.

Check out even more in-depth Jacksonville State vs. UTEP analysis on FanDuel Research.

