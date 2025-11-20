FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks play the Florida International Panthers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Jacksonville State: (-108) | Florida International: (-111)
  • Spread: Jacksonville State: -1.5 (-102) | Florida International: +1.5 (-120)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Jacksonville State is 5-5-0 this season.
  • Jacksonville State owns one win ATS (1-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • This year, seven of Jacksonville State's 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Florida International is 6-4-0 this year.
  • Florida International's ATS record as 1.5-point underdogs or greater is 4-3.
  • Florida International has played 10 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Gamecocks win (64.5%)

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Point Spread

Jacksonville State is a 1.5-point favorite against Florida International. Jacksonville State is -102 to cover the spread, and Florida International is -120.

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Over/Under

Jacksonville State versus Florida International on Nov. 22 has an over/under of 55.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Jacksonville State vs Florida International Moneyline

The Jacksonville State vs Florida International moneyline has Florida International as a -111 favorite, while Jacksonville State is a -108 underdog.

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Jacksonville State30.45326.07954.710
Florida International26.87329.69752.910

Jacksonville State vs. Florida International Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 22, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Stadium: Pitbull Stadium

