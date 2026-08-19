Jack Bech 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Ahead of the 2026 season, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jack Bech Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Bech's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|18.1
|353
|121
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.2
|176
|68
Jack Bech 2025 Game-by-Game
Bech picked up 5.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 50 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Denver Broncos. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|2.3
|1
|1
|23
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|1.0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|2.7
|5
|3
|27
|0
|Week 6
|Titans
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|1.3
|2
|2
|13
|0
|Week 9
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jack Bech vs. Other Raiders Receivers
The Raiders ran 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Bech's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jack Bech
|29
|20
|224
|0
|4
|Tre Tucker
|92
|57
|696
|5
|9
|Brock Bowers
|86
|64
|680
|7
|16
|Jalen Nailor
|53
|29
|444
|4
|11
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Jack Bech? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.