Jack Bech 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2026 season, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Jack Bech Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bech's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 18.1 353 121 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 59.2 176 68

Jack Bech 2025 Game-by-Game

Bech picked up 5.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 50 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Denver Broncos. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 2.3 1 1 23 0 Week 3 @Commanders 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Colts 2.7 5 3 27 0 Week 6 Titans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 1.3 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Jaguars 0.0 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jack Bech vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders ran 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Bech's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jack Bech 29 20 224 0 4 Tre Tucker 92 57 696 5 9 Brock Bowers 86 64 680 7 16 Jalen Nailor 53 29 444 4 11

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