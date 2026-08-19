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Jack Bech 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jack Bech 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Ahead of the 2026 season, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech could be a fantasy selection for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

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Jack Bech Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Bech's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points18.1353121
2026 Projected Fantasy Points59.217668

Jack Bech 2025 Game-by-Game

Bech picked up 5.0 fantasy points -- six receptions, 50 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Denver Broncos. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Patriots2.311230
Week 3@Commanders1.011100
Week 4Bears0.0000
Week 5@Colts2.753270
Week 6Titans0.01000
Week 7@Chiefs1.322130
Week 9Jaguars0.0000

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Jack Bech vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders ran 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 32nd in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Bech's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jack Bech292022404
Tre Tucker925769659
Brock Bowers8664680716
Jalen Nailor5329444411

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Want more data and analysis on Jack Bech? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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