Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will take on the 30th-ranked pass defense of the Seattle Seahawks (280 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Chase a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Seahawks? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Chase vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.53

12.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 88.26

88.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.64

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Chase is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (35th overall), putting up 65.8 total fantasy points (13.2 per game).

In his last three games, Chase has compiled 406 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 34 catches (43 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 58.6 (19.5 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Chase's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Arizona Cardinals, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 37.2 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed 15 balls (on 19 targets) for 192 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he tallied just 3.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has conceded more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Seattle this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Seahawks this year.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Seattle this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

