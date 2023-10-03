Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Arizona Cardinals and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (242.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

With Chase's next game against the Cardinals, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Chase vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.33

12.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.99

85.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.60

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase is the 44th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 105th overall, as he has posted 28.6 total fantasy points (7.2 per game).

In his last three games, Chase has grabbed 24 balls (on 32 targets) for 245 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 24.5 fantasy points (8.2 per game).

The highlight of Chase's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 14.1 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught 12 balls (on 15 targets) for 141 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase's matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 3.1 fantasy points. He tallied five receptions for 31 yards on the day.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Arizona has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass versus the Cardinals this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this season.

