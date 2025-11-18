Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the New England Patriots and their 17th-ranked pass defense (215.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Chase a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Patriots? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Chase this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Ja'Marr Chase Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.14

74.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.60

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase has piled up 114.7 fantasy points in 2025 (11.5 per game), which ranks him seventh at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 47 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Chase has amassed 23.2 total fantasy points (7.7 per game), grabbing 21 balls (on 37 targets) for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

Chase has hauled in 47 balls (on 72 targets) for 487 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 60.4 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Chase's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 23.0 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on 10 targets) for 110 yards with two touchdowns as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Ja'Marr Chase's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.3 fantasy points. He had five receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed just two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against New England this year.

The Patriots have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown catch by 16 players this year.

New England has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this year.

The Patriots have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

New England has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Patriots this year.

Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.