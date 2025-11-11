Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is looking at a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the league (269.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Chase for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.70

78.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.65

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 111.7 fantasy points (12.4 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 40th overall.

In his last three games, Chase has amassed 363 yards and one score on 34 catches (50 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 42.3 fantasy points (14.1 per game) during that stretch.

Chase has been targeted 72 times, with 50 receptions for 567 yards and four TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 80.4 fantasy points (16.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Chase's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Detroit Lions, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 23.0 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed six balls (on 10 targets) for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Ja'Marr Chase let down his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, when he managed only 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed over 300 yards passing to four players this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

A total of eight players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Pittsburgh this year.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

