J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (115.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Dobbins' next game against the Raiders, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Dobbins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dobbins vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.32

61.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.33

9.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Dobbins is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player (60th overall), tallying 152.3 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Dobbins has amassed 38.1 fantasy points (12.7 per game) as he's run for 172 yards and scored three touchdowns on 36 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 29 yards on five grabs (seven targets).

Dobbins has 66.1 total fantasy points (13.2 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 65 times for 307 yards with five touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 54 yards on 10 catches (12 targets).

The peak of Dobbins' fantasy season came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, when he racked up 22.5 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 85 rushing yards on 14 carries (6.1 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, J.K. Dobbins' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 5.4 fantasy points. He ran for 44 yards on 15 carries on the day with three catches for 10 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has allowed two players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Las Vegas this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 23 players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.