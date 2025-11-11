J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

J.K. Dobbins and the Denver Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their 12th-ranked rushing defense (104.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Dobbins for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

J.K. Dobbins Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.89

36.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.67

3.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Dobbins is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (48th overall), posting 104.9 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

During his last three games, Dobbins has 26.4 total fantasy points (8.8 per game), toting the ball 48 times for 249 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 15 yards on four catches (four targets).

Dobbins has posted 38.4 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during his last five games, running for 370 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 76 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 14 yards on five grabs (six targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Dobbins' fantasy season was a Week 2 performance versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he came through with one catch and nine receiving yards (14.5 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, J.K. Dobbins delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (4.0 points) in Week 6 against the New York Jets, rushing for 40 yards on 14 carries.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Kansas City this year.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

