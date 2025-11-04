J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins will take on the 16th-ranked rushing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (109.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Considering Dobbins for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Raiders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

J.K. Dobbins Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.92

78.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.64

0.64 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.85

5.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

With 96.5 fantasy points this season (10.7 per game), Dobbins is the 14th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 47th among all players.

During his last three games, Dobbins has delivered 26.0 total fantasy points (8.7 per game), rushing the ball 44 times for 253 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on seven yards on four receptions (four targets).

Dobbins has 44.4 total fantasy points (8.9 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 78 times for 372 yards with one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 12 yards on five catches (six targets).

The high point of Dobbins' fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied 14.5 fantasy points (14 receptions, 76 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, J.K. Dobbins' game versus the New York Jets in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 4.0 fantasy points. He rushed for 40 yards on 14 carries on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Raiders have allowed only one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Raiders' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Raiders this season.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.