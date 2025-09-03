J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

J.K. Dobbins and the Denver Broncos will face the Tennessee Titans -- whose run defense was ranked 26th in the league last year (133.9 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Is Dobbins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

J.K. Dobbins Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.68

41.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.51

10.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 61st overall and 21st at his position, Dobbins accumulated 159.8 fantasy points (12.3 per game) in 2024.

In his best game last year -- Week 9 against the Cleveland Browns -- Dobbins accumulated 22.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Dobbins picked up 19.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 10 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 1 against the Houston Texans, Dobbins posted a season-low 2.6 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 9 carries, 26 yards.

Dobbins collected 5.4 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 44 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans Defensive Performance

Last season, Tennessee allowed only one quarterback to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Titans allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Tennessee allowed nine players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Titans allowed only three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Tennessee allowed just one player rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Titans last season, 26 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Tennessee last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Titans last season.

On the ground, Tennessee allowed 19 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Titans gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only one player last season.

