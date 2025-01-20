Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

The New York Islanders will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Monday.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Game Info

New York Islanders (18-20-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-17-7)

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-176) Blue Jackets (+146) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (51.1%)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +142.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders versus Blue Jackets game on January 20 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Blue Jackets reveal New York as the favorite (-176) and Columbus as the underdog (+146) on the road.

