FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

The New York Islanders will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • New York Islanders (18-20-7) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (22-17-7)
  • Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-176)Blue Jackets (+146)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jackets win (51.1%)

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +142.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders versus Blue Jackets game on January 20 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Blue Jackets reveal New York as the favorite (-176) and Columbus as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup