Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the New York Jets and their 23rd-ranked run defense (129.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Pacheco vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.35

8.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 52.86

52.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.22

9.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Pacheco is currently the 25th-ranked player in fantasy (95th overall), with 26.2 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Pacheco put up 13.8 fantasy points, carrying 15 times for 62 yards (4.1 yards per carry) with two receptions for 16 yards as a receiver.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

New York has given up two or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Jets have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this season.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Jets' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

No player has rushed for a touchdown against New York this year.

