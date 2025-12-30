Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Running back Isiah Pacheco has a matchup against the 18th-ranked run defense in the league (118.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With Pacheco's next game versus the Raiders, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Isiah Pacheco Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.19

44.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.21

10.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

With 68.3 fantasy points in 2025 (5.3 per game), Pacheco is the 51st-ranked player at the RB position and 195th among all players.

In his last three games, Pacheco has put up 12.8 fantasy points (4.3 per game), running for 87 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 28 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 41 yards on six grabs (seven targets) as a receiver.

Pacheco has put up 19.1 fantasy points (3.8 per game) over his last five games, running for 133 yards with zero touchdowns on 40 carries. He has also contributed 58 yards on eight catches (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Pacheco's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Las Vegas Raiders, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 11.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 57 rushing yards on 15 attempts (3.8 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Isiah Pacheco had his worst game of the season in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 2.1 fantasy points (11 carries, 21 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just three opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of 17 players have run for at least one TD versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

