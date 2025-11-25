Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 13 (Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET), running back Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (125.2 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Pacheco for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Isiah Pacheco Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: November 27, 2025

November 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 23.84

23.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

0.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.50

5.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco Fantasy Performance

Pacheco is the 49th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 193rd overall, as he has tallied 49.2 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

During his last three games, Pacheco has 22.3 total fantasy points (7.4 per game), carrying the ball 39 times for 166 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added -3 yards on two catches (five targets).

Pacheco has posted 38.7 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 237 yards and scoring one touchdown on 53 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 30 yards on seven grabs (11 targets) with one TD as a receiver.

The high point of Pacheco's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, as he posted 11.4 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 57 rushing yards on 15 carries (3.8 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Isiah Pacheco disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, when he managed only 2.8 fantasy points (5 carries, 25 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Five players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Cowboys this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Cowboys this year.

Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.