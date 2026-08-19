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Isaiah Bond 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Isaiah Bond 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Cleveland Browns' Isaiah Bond could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this season, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

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Isaiah Bond Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Bond's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points31.428796
2026 Projected Fantasy Points50.920082

Isaiah Bond 2025 Game-by-Game

Bond accumulated 8.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 89 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Bengals0.51150
Week 2@Ravens1.53160
Week 3Packers1.642160
Week 4@Lions5.863580
Week 5Vikings2.972290
Week 6@Steelers0.95290
Week 8@Patriots0.04000

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Isaiah Bond vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Bond's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Isaiah Bond441833804
Harold Fannin10772731610
Jerry Jeudy1065060229
Dylan Sampson403327125

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Want more data and analysis on Isaiah Bond? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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