Isaiah Bond 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Cleveland Browns' Isaiah Bond could be an option for your fantasy team at wide receiver this season, so scroll down, because we have stats and fantasy projections for you.

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Isaiah Bond Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Bond's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 31.4 287 96 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 50.9 200 82

Isaiah Bond 2025 Game-by-Game

Bond accumulated 8.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 89 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 15 versus the Chicago Bears. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Ravens 1.5 3 1 6 0 Week 3 Packers 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 4 @Lions 5.8 6 3 58 0 Week 5 Vikings 2.9 7 2 29 0 Week 6 @Steelers 0.9 5 2 9 0 Week 8 @Patriots 0.0 4 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Isaiah Bond vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns ran 57.0% passing plays and 43.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Bond's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Isaiah Bond 44 18 338 0 4 Harold Fannin 107 72 731 6 10 Jerry Jeudy 106 50 602 2 9 Dylan Sampson 40 33 271 2 5

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