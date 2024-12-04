Iowa State vs Marquette Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) hope to build on an eight-game win streak when they visit the Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) on December 4, 2024 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Ames, Iowa

Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (67.7%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Iowa State-Marquette spread (Iowa State -5.5) or over/under (150.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Iowa State vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Marquette has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cyclones covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 14 times in 18 opportunities at home, and they covered seven times in 10 opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Golden Eagles were better at home (11-5-0) than on the road (6-6-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite three times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Cyclones have not lost in three games this year when favored by -255 or better on the moneyline.

Marquette has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Golden Eagles have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 71.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +131 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.8 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (57th in college basketball).

Keshon Gilbert paces Iowa State, recording 16.5 points per game (148th in the country).

Marquette puts up 84.5 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per contest (35th in college basketball). It has a +167 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Kam Jones' 19.6 points per game paces Marquette and ranks 31st in the nation.

The 30.7 rebounds per game the Cyclones average rank 288th in college basketball, and are 4.7 more than the 26.0 their opponents collect per outing.

Joshua Jefferson is 307th in college basketball play with 6.2 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Golden Eagles rank 257th in the country at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

David Joplin averages 6.0 rebounds per game (329th in college basketball) to lead the Golden Eagles.

Iowa State's 113.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 84.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 82nd in college basketball.

The Golden Eagles rank 19th in college basketball averaging 107.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 33rd, allowing 81.2 points per 100 possessions.

