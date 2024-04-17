Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Indiana Pacers are headed to the NBA postseason!

This will be the Pacers first post-season appearance since the 2020 season. The team secured their spot in the playoffs with a win against the Atlanta Hawks to finish this regular season.

The organization's trade for forward Pascal Siakam in January has made them a key contender in the race for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Here's what to know about the Indiana Pacers' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Indiana Pacers ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 47-35 record, which was good enough to finish as the 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 6 seed faces the 3 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Indiana Pacers Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 6 seed, the Indiana Pacers play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Bucks) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Pacers) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Pacers win this series and advance, they would face either the New York Knicks or the undetermined 7 seed in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Indiana Pacers First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sun, Apr 21 @ Milwaukee 7:00 PM TNT Tue, Apr 23 @ Milwaukee 8:30 PM NBA TV Fri, Apr 26 vs Milwaukee 5:30 PM ESPN Sun, Apr 28 vs Milwaukee 7:00 PM TNT Tue, Apr 30 @ Milwaukee TBD Thu, May 2 vs Milwaukee TBD Sat, May 4 @ Milwaukee TBD TNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 17th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +165 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Milwaukee Bucks +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 View Full Table

