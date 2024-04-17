menu item
NBA

Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff
The Indiana Pacers are headed to the NBA postseason!

This will be the Pacers first post-season appearance since the 2020 season. The team secured their spot in the playoffs with a win against the Atlanta Hawks to finish this regular season.

The organization's trade for forward Pascal Siakam in January has made them a key contender in the race for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Here's what to know about the Indiana Pacers' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Indiana Pacers ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 47-35 record, which was good enough to finish as the 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 6 seed faces the 3 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Indiana Pacers Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 6 seed, the Indiana Pacers play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Bucks) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (Pacers) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the Pacers win this series and advance, they would face either the New York Knicks or the undetermined 7 seed in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Indiana Pacers First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date
Location
Time
How to Watch
Sun, Apr 21@ Milwaukee7:00 PMTNT
Tue, Apr 23@ Milwaukee8:30 PMNBA TV
Fri, Apr 26vs Milwaukee5:30 PMESPN
Sun, Apr 28vs Milwaukee7:00 PMTNT
Tue, Apr 30@ MilwaukeeTBD
Thu, May 2vs MilwaukeeTBD
Sat, May 4@ MilwaukeeTBDTNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 17th:

NBA Championship 2023-24
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Boston Celtics+165
Denver Nuggets+300
Dallas Mavericks+1500
Los Angeles Clippers+1500
Milwaukee Bucks+1500
Oklahoma City Thunder+1600
Philadelphia 76ers+1600
View Full Table

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

