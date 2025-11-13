FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Illinois vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Illinois vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the Maryland Terrapins.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs Maryland Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Illinois: (-752) | Maryland: (+530)
  • Spread: Illinois: -14.5 (-110) | Maryland: +14.5 (-110)
  • Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Illinois vs Maryland Betting Trends

  • Illinois is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • Illinois has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • There have been five Illinois games (of nine) that went over the total this season.
  • Maryland's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-4-0.
  • Maryland has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • Of nine Maryland games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Illinois vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Illini win (83.5%)

Illinois vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is the underdog by 14.5 points against Illinois. Maryland is -110 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -110.

Illinois vs Maryland Over/Under

The over/under for the Illinois versus Maryland game on Nov. 15 has been set at 53.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Illinois vs Maryland Moneyline

The Illinois vs Maryland moneyline has Illinois as a -752 favorite, while Maryland is a +530 underdog.

Illinois vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Illinois33.13725.97455.79
Maryland25.39123.45551.59

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Champaign, Illinois
  • Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Check out even more in-depth Illinois vs. Maryland analysis on FanDuel Research.

