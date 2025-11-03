Illinois vs Jackson State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Illinois Fighting Illini begin their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, facing the Jackson State Tigers at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (99%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Illinois-Jackson State matchup (in which Illinois is a 29.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 157.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Illinois vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Jackson State went 20-14-0 ATS last year.

Illinois covered the spread when it was a 29.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time last year. That's more often than Jackson State covered as an underdog by 29.5 or more (never covered last season).

When playing at home last season, the Fighting Illini owned a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .778 (7-2-0). Away, it was .524 (11-10-0).

Illinois vs. Jackson State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois was the moneyline favorite 23 total times last season. It went 16-7 in those games.

The Fighting Illini did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -20000 or shorter.

Last season, Jackson State won two out of the 14 games, or 14.3%, in which it was the underdog.

The Tigers played as an underdog of +3000 or more once last season and lost that game.

Illinois has a 99.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Illinois vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois was the ninth-best squad in the nation in points scored (83.6 per game) and 263rd in points conceded (74.8) last season.

Last season, Illinois was best in college basketball in rebounds (39.7 per game) and 104th in rebounds allowed (30.1).

With 14.9 assists per game last year, Illinois was 83rd in the country.

Last year, Illinois was 215th in the country in turnovers committed (11.4 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5).

With 71.4 points per game on offense, Jackson State was 247th in college basketball last year. Defensively, it surrendered 74.6 points per contest, which ranked 255th in college basketball.

Last year Jackson State grabbed 33.3 boards per game (96th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).

Jackson State delivered 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 279th in the country.

Last season Jackson State averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (325th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

