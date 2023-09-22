Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Illinois Fighting Illini play the Florida Atlantic Owls.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Illinois: (-670) | Florida Atlantic: (+470)

Illinois: (-670) | Florida Atlantic: (+470) Spread: Illinois: -16.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +16.5 (-110)

Illinois: -16.5 (-110) | Florida Atlantic: +16.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Illinois is winless against the spread this year.

Two of three Illinois games have gone over the point total this year.

Florida Atlantic has not won a game against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs this season.

One of Florida Atlantic's two games has hit the over.

Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (90.8%)

Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Illinois is favored by 16.5 points against Florida Atlantic. Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, while Florida Atlantic is -110.

Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

The over/under for the Illinois versus Florida Atlantic game on September 23 has been set at 45.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Illinois vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

Florida Atlantic is a +470 underdog on the moneyline, while Illinois is a -670 favorite.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Illinois 22 104 30.7 100 49.8 2 3 Florida Atlantic 22 104 28.3 87 56.5 1 3

Bet $5 on Fighting Illini vs. Owls and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic analysis on FanDuel Research.